With her eponymous label, Milin Yuvacharuskul is an established figure in contemporary Thai fashion design. Being established, however, has not stopped her from innovating, and she has come out with collection after collection of attention-grabbing designs. Milin says she is most proud when young Thai designers cite her label as the inspiration for their own successes. Now celebrating a decade since she broke into the industry, she brings her unique expertise and clear vision to the Feline Agency, setting the direction and formulating a business plan with the aim to represent a “change of culture” – redefining the modelling agency business to bring out more diversity.