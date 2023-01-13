Second-generation CEO and Managing Director Mintra “Mint” Monsereenusorn is ushering in a new era of safety and inclusivity at Kiattana Transport PCL, Thailand’s leading dangerous chemical transportation service. In the rough and rugged world of trucks and truckers, many are surprised to meet the dainty beauty who currently heads up this leading firm (with an empire of 700-something vehicles). Mint is the eldest child of Kiatichai and Sujitra Monsereenusorn, and after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Chulalongkorn University she went on to earn two Master’s degrees in London: Democracy and Comparative Politics from UCL, and Finance and Financial Law from SOAS. She then cut her teeth working as an investment banker at Phatra Securities, Siam Commercial Bank, and finally Krungsri Bank. She returned to her family’s business a few months before the Covid-19 crisis erupted, following her father’s retirement. And despite the current economic climate, she is actively striving to introduce new businesses, new values, and new cultural norms into her SET-listed company.