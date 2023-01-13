Naiyanobh “Toy” Bhirombhakdi is the only son of Chutinant Bhirombhakdi – CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd, and Chairman of Singha Estate PCL – and Piyapas Bhirombhakdi. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of San Francisco, and later received his Master of Business Administration (Executive MBA), at the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University. At Boon Rawd Brewery he currently he holds the title of First Senior Vice President, Corporate Financial & Administration. Outside of work Toy is passionate about golf, and he also donates time to good causes, having held the position of President of the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Thailand. Another source of pride is his involvement in creating the National Boccia Sports Training Center – a place for developing athletes and training the Thai national boccia team – which won big at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2022-2023.