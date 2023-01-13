A former supermodel turned high-flying businesswoman, Nakwan Trakarnsirinont is the Founder and Managing Director of NanaFruit Co Ltd – Thailand’s renowned producer of premium dried fruits and nuts. She attended Chulalongkorn University and Raffles Design Institute of Shanghai, graduating with a Master’s degree in Management. Inspired by her own love for snacks, and her family’s fruit export business, Nakwan created NanaFruit to fill a gap in the market for snacks that were fresh, healthy, and sugar-free. Currently, she is busy expanding NanaFruit’s markets and promoting Thai fruits as a healthy snack to the world market; which is perfect timing as NanaFruit just received its BRCGS (global standard for food) this year with a Grade A (meaning the products are now ready to export internationally). As for career highs, Nakwan is proud that her company was recognised at the 2021 SME National Awards after having met the rigorous standards to achieve this rating.