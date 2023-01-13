Granddaughter of His Highness Prince Chakraband Pensiri, and daughter of Apinan Pavanarit and M.R. Malinee Chakrabandhu, Nandhamalee “Bing” Bhirombhakdi earned a BA in Asian History from Auckland University, and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Simmons College, Boston (USA). As Managing Director of Cavallino Motors, Bing heads up the sole distributor and service centre of Ferrari in Thailand. She and her husband, Voravud “Ja” Bhirombhakdi, fourth-generation scion of the renowned Singha Beer dynasty, share a passion for Ferrari that has now been in business in Thailand for 13 years. Bing led Ferrari Thailand through the Covid-19 crisis by implementing ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and ISO 9001:2015 continuously since 2019. Her strong leadership enabled Ferrari Thailand to currently become ‘Ferrari Dealer No.1 in Sales for Southeast Asia’. Another source of pride in Bing’s life are her teenage twins; Nandhavud (Jem) is a Formula 4 racer in European championships, while Voranan (Beam) is embarking on her vocal artistic path with a recording label.