As the heiress, and the fourth generation of the Nai Lert family, Naphaporn “Lek” Bodiratnangkura is the driving force behind the Nai Lert Group’s portfolio of businesses, including real estate, hospitality, cultural management, and education. She invests her time and energy to continue the legacy of Nai Lert, focusing on best-in-class product offerings, bespoke services as well as the family’s long-standing philanthropic projects. Nai Lert Group’s businesses and brands that Naphaporn is in charge of include: Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, Ecole Ducasse Nai Lert Bangkok Studio, Ecole Ducasse Bangkok Cafe, Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, Ma Maison Thai restaurant, Lady L Bistro, Caviar Cafe, Samantao Heritage Coffee, White Bus Catering, Garden Store, Nai Lert Flower and Garden Art Fair, and the Nai Lert Beach House Hua Hin.