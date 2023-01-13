For the past half decade, Napon “Poy” Janetumnugul has held the title of Managing Director at Sammakorn PCL, a highly successful, Bangkok-based real estate development business originally founded back in 1970. As a student, Poy received his Bachelor’s degree from Chulalongkorn University before moving on to Durham, North Carolina, where he received a scholarship to attend Duke University, The Fuqua School of Business, and obtained his Master’s in Business Administration. Prior to his time at Sammakorn he spent almost four years employed as an Investment Banking Associate at Bualuang Securities, one of the leading investment banking and securities brokerage companies in Thailand.