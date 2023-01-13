Naraphat “Ball” Sakarthornsap can perhaps best be described as a “Flower Artist”, since much of the artwork he produces has floral-related themes. He did his studies at Chulalongkorn University, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Fine and Applied Arts. He lists “flower arrangement” as one of his hobbies, but anyone who has seen his art exhibitions knows that it goes much deeper than that. Most recently, he had his works on display as part of a solo show at Bangkok’s prestigious SAC Gallery, and in 2020 he was part of a duo show – exhibiting alongside Thai artist Gongkan – at River City Bangkok. However, he still lists his biggest career achievement as his “artist residency” stint in Paris. Currently, Ball is working on an art exhibition that poses the question: “Are the identity, ethnicity, and gender that we acquire at birth necessarily our permanent features?”