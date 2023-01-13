The middle of three siblings, Narun “Note” Thamavaranukup has been groomed to manage his family’s luxury business from a young age. A childhood spent exploring watch ateliers in Switzerland led to a fascination with micro-engineering and material sciences, which finally led Note to study Chemistry at Oxford University. After spending three years as an investment banker in Hong Kong after his graduation, he returned home to help manage Prima Times (PMT), the specialty watch retailing arm of his family’s fine watch and jewellery group. In 2008, he helped establish PMT The Hour Glass through a partnership with The Hour Glass Singapore – a business that include over 15 stores in Thailand and Vietnam, and represents over 25 leading brands across the region. More recently, Note and his wife, Aurakanya “On” Tejapaibul, welcomed a new addition to the family… a baby girl.