Natakorn “Thumb” Changrew is a seafood specialist, flavour explorer, and avid fisherman, with interests as diverse as exotic pets, sports cars, fitness, music and martial arts. He’s considered a major force in the F&B scene, and attended the University of Hawai’i, at Manoa, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Travel Industry Management. He also has a WSET Level 2 certification in Distillation under his belt, which is great for when he’s doing bartender duty at the two restaurants he owns: Kaijin Omakase and Vapor Seafood Restaurant & Bar. In addition, he’s also the Executive Director at Nichada Group of Companies, and is currently working on new real estate development projects within the Nichada Thani Gated Community. Nichada receiving the Dot Property ‘Best Lifestyle Developer’ 2020 and 2021 awards was definitely a memorable achievement, but Thumb is also proud of his accolades as a barman, including being named Glenfiddich World’s Most Experimental Bartender, National Champion and World Champion for 2022.