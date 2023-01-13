A graduate of King’s College London, with a BSc in Nutrition and an MSc in Food Science under her belt, Natalie “Nat” Phanphensophon is at the helm of one of Thailand’s largest (and oldest) food industry franchises. Her grandparents started their first simple, family-based hot pot concept some 65 years ago, and now COCA restaurants have expanded throughout Southeast Asia and into Europe, totalling almost 20 countries and more than 60 individual restaurants. The company also has several other restaurant brands under its wing, and this third-generation businesswoman’s current focus includes the ongoing expansion of restaurants both locally and overseas. In her spare time, Natalie enjoys food – naturally – as well as painting, and travelling and discovering.