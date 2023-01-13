Natapree “Pim” Pichaironarongsongkram comes from a long lineage of prominent business owners, including her mother, Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, and her grandmother, Khunying Supatra Singholaka – who founded the landmark Chao Phraya Express Boat, one of Thailand’s oldest boat operators on the Chao Phraya River. Pim oversees Supatra Boat Charter Service, Chao Phraya Express Boat, and is responsible for several noted riverside property developments, including the Riva Surya Bangkok, Riva Arun, and the highly popular Tha Maharaj and Tha Wanglang retail spaces. More recently, Pim has taken on the new role of Deputy Managing Director of Chao Phraya Express Boat, and has partnered with International Finance Corporation (IFC) to research the viability of developing electric boats for the future.