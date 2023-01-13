A graduate of Monash University (Melbourne) and Thammasat University, with a degree in Business Communication, Natcha “Zean” Opakul is both the CEO and Founder of JUX Skincare. She worked as an International Business Manager before starting her own company, where her role was to support the strategic business growth (and she went on to help generated 400 million Baht in revenue for the company along the way). However, her focus now is JUX, which boasts a special formula that stays clear of 2,000 toxic ingredients – and customer feedback says JUX has transformed their skin for the better. “I am in skincare business because I want to change how people feel about themselves,” she admits. “To be able to change how people feel about themselves in a positive way, was in itself a big achievement for me.” Currently, Zean is working on launching more personal care lines, including haircare and sun-care, targeting the US and Thailand market through DTC, e-commerce, retail, and Amazon FBA.