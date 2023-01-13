A business prodigy, Natira “Oad” Boonsri is the eldest daughter of Boonbunlue and Rattana (Chirathivat) Norpanlob, and the big sister to Tapida “Ae” Norpanlob. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Boston College, and an MBA from Harvard. Her new role at Central Retail is that of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), which is fun but also challenging. Natira is responsible for developing category strategy, store transformation to deliver great experiences for customers, omni channel strategy, as well as driving synergy between groups. In her personal life, she is married Nathavud “Oat” Boonsri, and they have a son, Napat (Oto), and a daughter, Narisa (Eve). Natira lists her favourite hobbies as things she does with her children, but she also likes hunting for new restaurants, and going to the beach or mountains, as she’s a nature lover.