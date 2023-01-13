Nattamon “Fern” Pisankitvanich
MANAGING DIRECTOR, BNN RESTAURANT GROUP CO LTD
As the current Managing Director of BNN Restaurant Group Co Ltd, Nattamon “Fern” Pisankitvanich’s days are spent concentrating on the ever-evolving food and beverage industry. Having attended both the University of Melbourne and the Emlyon Business School in France – obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce (majoring in Economics and Finance), and a Master’s in Luxury Management and Marketing, respectively – Fern is ideally qualified for her top executive position. One of her most recognised accomplishments to date is having successfully grown the Suki Teenoi restaurant brand; expanding the business to 40 branches in just five years. Currently, her key focus is strengthening the business’ foundation with the aim to expand Suki Teenoi nationwide in a sustainable manner. When not working, however, she enjoys travelling and watching documentaries.