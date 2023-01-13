Thanks to his spotless complexion, Nattapong “Ome” Nark-Thong is the perfect walking advertisement for the beauty business that he founded back in 2018. In fact, he was already something of a beauty influencer, whom people followed for personal routine videos and genuine product recommendations, even before he launched his first branch of Skinlab, at Gaysorn. With the dream of sharing only the best of skincare with everyone, Skinlab curates a selection of top brands from all over the world. Some may be unfamiliar names, but all promise proven results, sensorial appeal, and no harmful ingredients. The tailored service of choosing what suits each customer has ushered in success for Skinlab, with subsequent branches having opened at EmQuartier, Velaa Sindhorn Village, and soon at Central Embassy. This year his business has grown exponentially in the e-commerce market, being one of the top 10 best sellers among leading brands on Lazada.