Nattavudh “Moo” Pungcharoenpong has been doing business in the technology realm in Thailand for over 20 years. He is the Founder and CEO of the company Ookbee, which is one of Thailand’s first startups that received investments from investors, as well as from leading companies such as Tencent, Sony Music Global, and Sumitomo. Ookbee grew as an e-book store, and now it is one of the biggest online communities in Southeast Asia, with around 10 million users per month. In the field of block chain technology, Moo is the founder and Co-CEO of SIX Network, which is one of the cryptocurrencies that is most popular in Thailand. Finally, he is one of the “sharks” in the show Sharktank Thailand, and is also the Founder and Fund Manager of 500 TukTuks and ORZON Venture (combined with OR), a VC fund that received the most investments in Thailand (over 3 billion Baht in the past four years). Looking ahead, Moo’s goal is to invest in over 100 start-up companies within the next five years.