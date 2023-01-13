return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Nattavut “Joe” Trivisvavet

PRESIDENT, CH-KARNCHANG PCL | CEO, BANGKOK METRO NETWORKS LIMITED (BMN)

Nattavut “Joe” Trivisvavet had a tidy and enviable career path ahead of him in New York City, having earned degrees from Stanford and Brown, and with positions at Goldman Sachs and Barclays on his resumé. However, he decided to return to join his family’s infrastructure development company. As the CEO of Bangkok Metro Networks Limited (BMN), Joe is now focusing on commercial development of the MRT lines. He has introduced Starbucks and Gourmet Market (a premium grocery chain) into Metro Mall, and is keen on not only the expansion of the subway-based upmarket outlets, but also the MRT Circle Line infrastructure for the convenience of Bangkok commuters.

