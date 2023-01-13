An alumnus of Srinakarinwirot University, Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya is most well-known as a film director, having unleashed upon the moviegoing public such cinematic hits as Countdown in 2012, Bad Genius in 2017, and, most recently, One For The Road, which was produced by legendary Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-Wai and had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it went on to win a Special Jury Award (and it’s currently Thailand’s submission for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards). Baz, however, tends to eschew a lot of the glamour that comes with his chosen career, and maintains that he just enjoys “making a living out of the thing that I truly love”. Outside of his directing duties he also works with a production house, helps run a bar – called OFTR, incidentally – and dabbles in poster retailing. The owner of three dogs, he borrows his motto to live by from the late Anthony Bourdain, who said: “Have a negroni… have two”.