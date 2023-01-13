The driving force behind Landmee, a Bangkok-based womenswear brand established in 2002, is none other than Netdaw “Mee” Vattanasimakorn. Celebrating independent, strong, and thoroughly modern ladies, Landmee began as a small family business, with the focus on hand-crafted embroidery and high-quality lace and fabric. As a pioneer of Thai luxury fashion, they soon developed an idiosyncratic recognition amongst Thai consumers and designers, and in 2020 they were one of the Thai brands selected to showcase a collection during LA Fashion Week (Spring/Summer). This year, however, marks the 20th Anniversary of the company, and word is that they’ll soon officially open the ‘Landmee’s Club’ at Central Embassy. Mee received her Bachelor’s degree from Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin, and shares that in her spare time she loves to simply plant flowers and vegetables in her garden.