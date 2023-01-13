return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Nicha “Mint” Lojanagosin

MANAGING DIRECTOR, DERMASTER

Nicha “Mint” Lojanagosin attended Chulalongkorn University where she received a Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Marketing, from the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy. She is currently the Managing Director of Dermaster, Thailand’s premier beauty and anti-aging institution, with branches in Bangkok at Ekkamai, Chidlom, Asoke-Rama IX, Ekkamai, Ramindra (CDC), and Sathorn. Dermaster is renowned for being the top aesthetic and anti-aging medical destination for A-list celebrities and royal families from around the world, thanks to its international standard facilities, advanced technologies, certified medical specialists, and a privacy-oriented service philosophy. The company’s wide range of aesthetic enhancement solutions include plastic surgery, body contouring, and hair restoration and transplantation.

