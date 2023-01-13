Born in America to Thai parents, Supreda “Nick” Sotavongse is now a mover and shaker in Bangkok’s entertainment, art, and fashion scenes. As the man behind Blaq Lyte nightclub – which also raises money for Nick’s orphan charity, 32 Foundation – and Auntys Haus, a multi-brand store housing up and coming streetwear and apparel brands, he’s definitely got his finger on the pulse of what’s hip. He hints that he’s been working on a few new events for Blaq Lyte and opening a few more venues, while for Auntys Haus fans should stayed tuned for a few cool collaborations releasing soon. Nick admits he’s also excited about getting to work with the Singapore-based Esports team and gaming company Garena. At the end of the day, however, he’s a man of simple pleasures, listing skateboarding and making music as a couple of his favourite pastimes.