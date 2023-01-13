Niks Anuman-Rajadhon is the great-grandson of the scholar Phraya Anuman Rajadhon. He holds a degree in Political Science from Chulalongkorn University, but his passions lie with mixology and cocktails – so much so that while still at university he and his friends founded Vice Versa Company, specialising in importing craft spirits. In 2015 he opened Thailand’s first gin bar, Teens of Thailand, which has won numerous awards across Asia. Two years later he opened Asia Today, where the cocktails feature sustainably grown ingredients such as Thai wild honey. He’s also the founder of the annual Bangkok Gin Fest and Bangkok Bar Show, both of which celebrate drink culture in Thailand. More recently, Niks opened TAX, a bar that uses homemade craft vinegars in its signature cocktails, and became an official co- owner at Issan Rum, one of the region’s most successful distilling operation.