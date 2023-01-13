Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers PreviousNext
Nitchaya “Noon” Thamavaranukup Ekara- phanich
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PMT THE HOUR GLASS | SALES AND MARKETING DIRECTOR, BLUE RIVER
Nitchaya “Noon” Thamavaranukup Ekara- phanich is the second-generation heir of the family watch and jewellery empire PMT The Hour Glass and Blue River. Noon holds degrees from Thammasat Business School, and Cass Business School in London. Before joining the family business, she worked for leading finance and securities companies. Currently, she is an Executive Director of PMT The Hour Glass, as well as the Sales And Marketing Director of Blue River. She is married to Pongchit “New” Ekaraphanich, a highly regarded financier, and together they have three children.