Nitchaya “Noon” Thamavaranukup Ekara- phanich is the second-generation heir of the family watch and jewellery empire PMT The Hour Glass and Blue River. Noon holds degrees from Thammasat Business School, and Cass Business School in London. Before joining the family business, she worked for leading finance and securities companies. Currently, she is an Executive Director of PMT The Hour Glass, as well as the Sales And Marketing Director of Blue River. She is married to Pongchit “New” Ekaraphanich, a highly regarded financier, and together they have three children.