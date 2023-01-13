Born into the prominent family behind the industrial packing company Actu-Lum Co Ltd, Nonthip “Bee” Cholsaipan is among the four children of Nam and Nipa Cholsaipan. Bee has recently switched jobs to help her husband, Suragrai “Yai” Praisankul, where she takes care of the scope of all the business at Taisin Industrial Co Ltd, one of Thailand’s oldest manufacturers and distributors of cosmetics and consumer products (founded in 1951). She also manages a Japanese skincare brand, ORBIS, as well as a just-launched new baby product called Agi Agi (in partnership with her friend Aimee Morakott). When she’s not busy juggling her work responsibilities, Bee prioritises her loving family, and can be seen spending quality time with husband, and their two daughters, Milin and Mili. She also shares that she’s about to have her third child, a son, at the end of this year.