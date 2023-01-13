Nuntisa “Oil” Tanyongvetch is the heiress to the leading premium school uniform (kindergarten to secondary levels) business of the Topson family, which spans three generations. With a great love for fashion, evident since her childhood, she pursued her studies in Design & Fashion Marketing, obtaining two Bachelor’s degrees from Raffles International College in Thailand. This same passion has led to the creation of her own everyday fashion brand sold online. To fulfil her other passion, for the health and beauty business, Oil also co-owns Holistic Medical Centre, originally founded in 2013, along with her sister. The clinic is well-known for anti-aging, immunology, and detoxification treatments and therapies, with a vision to become “the leader in providing holistic happiness with magnificent care”.