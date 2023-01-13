Nuttaphong “Pong” Kunakornwong is Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Member of the Executive Committee, at SC Asset Corporation PLC, one of Thailand’s leading property developers. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from DePaul University, in Chicago, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Chulalongkorn University, and has been developing properties since he graduated. From 2018 onwards, SC Asset has been re-inventing itself towards the concept of ‘Living Solutions Provider’, using a human-centric approach to designing products, services, and solutions, in an effort to better understand customers’ lifestyle. By the year 2050, all “worry-free homes” built by SC Asset will make every morning a good morning for more than one million customers, becoming the nation’s benchmark for high quality and innovative homes. In his personal life, Nuttaphong is married to Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, with whom he has three children.