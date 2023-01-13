Nuttapol “Nutt” Jurangkool was born into the automotive parts empire of Sunsurn and Hatairath Jurangkool, the founders of the Summit Corporation. After graduating with a degree in Communication Arts, he joined the family business. Now he is President of Summit Windmill Group, and Vice President of Summit Corporation Co Ltd, a role in which he has expanded the company’s portfolio, incorporating Summit Windmill Golf Club, Le Meridien Suvarnnabhumi Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, Summit Windmill Golf Residence (all-suite hotel and residence), Ample Tower, Windmill Football Club, Berkeley International School, and more. He has also expanded the company’s interests to include hotels and real estate, publishing, and restaurants. Currently, he has a new mega project in the works called Summit Tower (with a total value of 8.5 billion Baht), and he also has hotels and buildings for rent in the heart of Bangkok, near BTS Ratchathewi.