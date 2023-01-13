With renewable energy becoming his field of expertise over the years, Nuttpasint “Chill” Chet-udomlap has returned to Wind Energy Holding Co Ltd where his family holds equity interests in. Now he holds the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Director at Wind Energy Holding Co Ltd and its subsidiaries. Aside from operating Thailand’s largest wind power portfolio on hand, he has shifted the direction to include diversified business interests in healthcare, real estate, and construction. He has also integrated the local community into the conglomerate’s growth plan to ensure business-and-society sustainability through several ongoing projects co-developed with key stakeholders. He earned an MPA from Harvard Kennedy School, and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.