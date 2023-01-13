Orand “O” Puipunthavong is the Vice President and Co-Founder of PP Group Thailand, one of the most influential companies in fashion retail in Thailand. The company represents Loewe, Givenchy, Roger Vivier, Off-White, Palm Angels, Tory Burch, MCM, Longchamp, and, most recently, Maison Kitsune and Café Kitsune. Orand is a prodigious planner and oversees the company’s business strategy. He places a high importance on maintaining a work-life balance, spending most of his free time with family, or travelling in the pursuit of new experiences.