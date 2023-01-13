return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Orawan “Yui” Ingkhasit

Orawan “Yui” Ingkhasit

ENTREPRENEUR

Orawan “Yui” Ingkhasit has been in love with fashion since childhood. She established Olivia Diamonds 15 years ago, designing her own unique jewellery – from tiaras to handbags and canes – and the brand is now represented in many countries, and is expanding to cater to its international clientele. Orawan and her family also launched Leila Amulets, which fuses fashion and traditional Thai amulets. Recently she has been very busy creating new businesses, and with her partners she runs 209Spa, a slimming focus spa located in the Sukhumvit area, and in 2021 she opened Flat No.8, a multi-brand concept store in Ratchaprasong. Also with her friends she created Mask Mellow, an innovative personal care product. Yui is married to Sirot Setabandhu, and they have two children.

Next
READ MORE

Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Komsan Saelee

CEO AND FOUNDER, FLASH EXPRESS

Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul

MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT TPCS PCL | CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, TPCX CO LTD | CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, WAGYU LAB CO LTD

Korn Narongdej

CEO, RAIMON LAND PCL | VICE CHAIRMAN, KPN GROUP