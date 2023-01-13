Orawan “Yui” Ingkhasit has been in love with fashion since childhood. She established Olivia Diamonds 15 years ago, designing her own unique jewellery – from tiaras to handbags and canes – and the brand is now represented in many countries, and is expanding to cater to its international clientele. Orawan and her family also launched Leila Amulets, which fuses fashion and traditional Thai amulets. Recently she has been very busy creating new businesses, and with her partners she runs 209Spa, a slimming focus spa located in the Sukhumvit area, and in 2021 she opened Flat No.8, a multi-brand concept store in Ratchaprasong. Also with her friends she created Mask Mellow, an innovative personal care product. Yui is married to Sirot Setabandhu, and they have two children.