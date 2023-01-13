The son of Teerayut Chirathivat and Chanadda Pittayasiri, Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat is a fourth-generation heir to the Chirathivat family, alongside his elder sister Pimpisa and younger brother Khemanat. After graduating with a degree in International Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University, Peach branched out from the family retail business. Today, he is recognised as a famous singer and actor, best known for his roles in SuckSeed and The Billionaire. He’s also a highly successful businessman, being the founder and GM of Viveka & Vehement Recording and Live Music Production, and a Co-Founder of the popular Potato Corner eatery, which has over 70 branches serving delectably flavoured French fries. He has also set out to tackle the issue of malnutrition by launching Ora, a social enterprise dedicated to providing chilled, good quality, nutritious food at affordable prices. When he’s not busy juggling between his entrepreneurial ventures and entertainment projects, Peach enjoys photography and reading; two of his favourite pastimes.