Pailin “Blue” Umphuj is one of the heiresses to The Mall Group retail empire, and since joining the family business has proven herself to be a very savvy businesswoman. With a degree in Fashion Design from Kingston University in the UK, today she sits at the helm of The Mall Group’s as Vice President overseeing Beauty Hall, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, the Lingerie Salon, Accessories Bazaar, Kids’ Planet and The Living. She also manages the subsidiary company, M Curated, an importer and distributor of leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands from across the globe, such as Charlotte Tilbury, 3CE, and Beams. This sophisticated socialite stays grounded though, always remembering that true luxury is a state of great comfort or elegance, not necessarily involving great expense. When she’s taking a break from her busy schedule, you’ll likely find this avid traveler near the beach.