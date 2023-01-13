return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pailin Wedel

Pailin Wedel

FILM DIRECTOR, 2050 PRODUCTIONS LTD

A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with a BA in Biology, Pailin Wedel is a Thai-American journalist and filmmaker and the Founder of 2050 Productions Ltd. Her first feature-length documentary as director was the 79-minute-long Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice, which went on to become the first Thai film to win an International Emmy – nabbing the Best Documentary prize at the 49th International Emmy Awards in 2021. This very moving film centres on two parents (in Thailand) who placed their toddler daughter into cryogenic suspension after she died of a brain tumor. As for what’s next in the works, Pailin says she’s just finished directing another Netflix documentary, entitled The Trapped Thirteen: How We Survived the Thai Cave.

 

Next
READ MORE

Chawanan “Tam” Chotechurangkool

OWNER AND FOUNDER, COCO TAM’S

Chawin Chavananand

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, VICHITBHAN CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon

INVESTMENT DIRECTOR

Chichaya “On” Karnasuta

CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHAT THE DUCK CO LTD | DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHANDRA 25 CO LTD