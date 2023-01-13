A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with a BA in Biology, Pailin Wedel is a Thai-American journalist and filmmaker and the Founder of 2050 Productions Ltd. Her first feature-length documentary as director was the 79-minute-long Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice, which went on to become the first Thai film to win an International Emmy – nabbing the Best Documentary prize at the 49th International Emmy Awards in 2021. This very moving film centres on two parents (in Thailand) who placed their toddler daughter into cryogenic suspension after she died of a brain tumor. As for what’s next in the works, Pailin says she’s just finished directing another Netflix documentary, entitled The Trapped Thirteen: How We Survived the Thai Cave.