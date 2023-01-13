return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pakamon “Nina” Somboonvechakarn

COO AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, D’ORO THAILAND AND VPP GROUP

As the COO and Business Development Director for D’Oro Thailand and VPP Group, Pakamon “Nina” Somboonvechakarn is involved in the retail and production end of the coffee and bakery industry. She chose Canada’s esteemed University of Western Ontario as the place to obtain her Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies (Finance) degree, which she followed with an MSc in Marketing & Strategy from the University of Warwick, and an MBA from the Sasin School of Management. Her career accomplishments include giving D’Oro a 360-degree rebranding and organisational transformation, as well as leading the D’Oro franchise project from scratch and receiving the ‘Best Medium-Size Franchise Award’ from the Department of Business Development (DBD) in 2020. Away from the boardroom she enjoys culinary experiences – going to restaurants, tasting new food, updating her food pics on IG – but there’s also time for the gym, tennis, and her latest sport, golf.

 

