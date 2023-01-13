return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Panitta "Pun" Pattharasedhakul

Panitta “Pun” Pattharasedhakul

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, IRADA CORPORATE CO LTD

With a BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University, Panitta “Pun” Pattharasedhakul went on to become the Creative Director of IRADA Corporate Co Ltd, a successful fashion house. She shares that her biggest career achievement was that she started a business at a very young age, with zero background, and managed to stay in business for a decade – and is still going strong (having built up a strong trust amongst its loyal clients). She is currently working on her first retail store, adding that her personal motto to live by is: “I want to see what happens if I don’t give up”. In her off hours she enjoys visiting art galleries, exploring new places, and listening to good music.

