Having spearheaded the expansion of the Singapore-based chain Flash Coffee into Thailand from scratch, to now number around 100 outlets nationwide, Panpaiboon “Pan” Leenutaphong easily made the e27 Luminaries list, which celebrates those who have innovated, survived, and thrived during the pandemic. Alongside his coffee concern, the now 28-year-old son of Vithit Leenutaphong is also running his father’s business, Thaiyarnyon, the sole authorised importer and conversion manufacturer of Volkswagen Caravelles in Thailand. In addition, this avid golfer also recently founded Space Eyewear, a fashion forward optical chain with ex-Bottega Veneta designers which now has its first branch at Siam Center. As for schooling, Pan got his Bachelor of Science degree at University College London, majoring in Economics, before getting his MBA from INSEAD business school. And prior to Flash Coffee, he was an analyst at J.P. Morgan.