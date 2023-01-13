Business is hot right now for Panu Vittayaamnuaykoon, especially as he is the current Managing Director at Imperial Fire Engineering Co Ltd and Fire-Engine Imperial Co Ltd, manufacturers and distributors of fire extinguishers, fire protection equipment, fire alarm systems, and fire suppression systems. Offering such extras as design and installation services for these complex systems, Panu has successfully driven these operations into leading companies within the fire industry business in Thailand. He lists his two biggest career achievements as managing both companies, and also taking part in social organisation by being the fire safety committee consultant in The Engineering Institute of Thailand Under HM The King’s Royal Patronage (EIT). Apart from all this he has also introduced new technologies and innovations – always with international standards – in order to ensure the growth of the businesses. Panu attended Chulalongkorn University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, and lists travel and sports as his hobbies.