The eldest of the four Verapuchong daughters, Papapin “Aom” Verapuchong is inseparable from, and often spotted hanging out with younger sisters Oam, Ava, and Earn. An heiress to her family’s pharmaceutical empire, Thai Nakorn Patana, she is currently employed as the company’s Marketing Manager. Known for producing quality pharmaceuticals, always with the highest production standards maintained, the company is associated with such popular products as SARA paracetamol, Tiffy, Antacil, and Preme Nobu, a fragrance-free, mild skin care product developed by experts using top-notch ingredients from Australia, Europe, and Japan. Aom is particularly proud that she and her team have done so well with Preme Nobu, and hints there will be more products released by the brand soon. Aom holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (with second-class honours) from Chulalongkorn University, and aside from her work she is a piano teacher at Yamaha Thailand, and is currently working on her second book.