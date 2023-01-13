As a daughter in the family behind the leading restaurant and bakery chain S&P, Parama “Nam” Raiva is now at the helm of the firm as the second generation of management. This young executive studied at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, earning a degree in Ceramic Design. She’s also expanded her bakery line, called SNP Cake Studio, which specialises in custom crafted cake, and also has a new restaurant about to open that will be called Nais Table. This new dining spot will be serving cosy, home-cooked meals, using recipes from mom (especially the ones that Nam’s mother likes to make when they’re entertaining at home).