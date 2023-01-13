Pasu “Luang” Liptapanlop is currently a Director at Proud Real Estate Public Co Ltd, which crafts ‘More Than Just Living’ developments across Thailand, such as the first IHG branded Intercontinental Residences Hua Hin. The company is also involved in hospitality real estate, with notable projects that include both the InterContinental Phuket & Hua Hin resorts, the newly opened Anadamanda, the largest water park in Asia, and its predecessor in Hua Hin, Vana Nava waterpark. This enterprising executive is also a Co-founder of Robowealth Securities, a Kasikorn Bank backed fintech company that’s behind Thailand’s first robo-advisors application ‘odini’. Pasu holds a Master’s degree in Real Estate and Finance from Cass Business School, UK, and as an education advocate he’s a visiting lecturer at Chulalongkorn University. Competitive race car driving is also a passion – primarily in the Endurance Racing Series.