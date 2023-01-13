Becoming the No.1 scent marketing company in Thailand in 2021 was certainly a huge career achievement for Pat Pilunthanakul, the Founder of Vibes Lab – which specialises in signature scent design for brands – but becoming the No.1 scent marketing company in the whole world by 2025 is what’s really on the mind of this ambitious young fragrance expert. Pat received his Bachelor’s degree in Business & Marketing at Melbourne’s Monash University, and later went on to obtain his Aromachologie et Parfumerie (Diplôme de Parfum) from Expression Parfumées in Grasse (France). He also received the Australian Alumni Association award for ‘Most Innovative Company’ as presented by the Australian ambassador. “What I’m most fond of now is my Niche Perfume line,” says Pat. “My intention is to tell stories through scents. Vibes Lab Parfums first chapter is called ‘Places & Things’. Our main theme is nostalgia. Smell & Memories can be a form of time traveling like how an earthy green mountain-air smell can teleport you back to a ‘Summer of Romance’ in the South of France. I’m also now trying to recreate the smell of everyday life objects like Money and a New Car and this is the most satisfying because it allows me to break the rules of perfumery and chart a new path.”