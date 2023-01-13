Pathamol Lauhapoonrungsi announced earlier this year that Areeya Property, her SET-listed family company, is launching the sales phase of a new townhouse development named ‘Aren’. It’s a minimalist-inspired project, and a follow-up to Areeya Property’s earlier success with the nearby Como Bianca Bangna, which offers a similar aesthetic and lifestyle quality. This top executive holds a Master’s degree in Marketing Communications from the University of Birmingham, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from Thammasat University. Alongside her professional interests, Pathamol is also an avid foodie and thoroughly enjoys sampling fare from around Thailand and beyond.