Patsarakorn “Pok” Chirathivat is the youngest son of Suthikiati Chirathivat, owner of the Central Group, and former Miss Universe Apasra Hongsakula. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Northeastern University, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Sasin Institute at Chulalongkorn. He is a rapper, and has previously released over a hundred tracks under the label Mindset Mob. One of his most famous songs is “Wip Wup”, which reached over 300 million views, while other famous tracks include “Kom Tum”, “Happy Wife Happy Life”, “Tat 2”, and “Dok Kon” – which can all be viewed via the official YouTube channel: Mindset Mob. Pok also hosts his own YouTube lifestyle programme, ‘Pokgie on the Run’, and his Mindset TV channel is now entering its eighth year. Aside from his YouTube presence, Pok is set to launch his acting career in his first TV series. He is married to Thai actress Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga, and together they have two children, Mika and Mia.