Being featured in British Vogue, V Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, and several other esteemed fashion publications ranks high on Pattaraphan “Nok” Salirathavibhaga’s list of accomplishments. Other proud career moments for this jewellery designer include being selected for Hypebeast x Adobe for an interview in Adobe’s ‘Diverse Voices’ initiative, but perhaps the biggest news, according to Nok, is “the opening our first store in February!”. Having studied at the Pratt Institute, where she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Jewellery, Nok went on to become the Founder and Creative Director of Pattaraphan, her very successful jewellery design company. Currently she’s working on new collections, but she also mentions an awareness raising partnership with the Baan Dek Foundation and Elephant Nature Park, both causes dear to her heart. As for her personal motto, she says it’s the same as Pratt Institute’s motto: “Be true to your work, and your work will be true to you”.