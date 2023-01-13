Phisarn “Bik” Kijkamjai is the Marketing Manager at Kito (Thailand) Co Ltd, a footwear manufacturer with a wide array of colourful sandals, flip flops, and casual active sports shoes. Bik attended Coventry University, where he obtained his Master’s degree (MBA Global Business). Currently he is managing Kito brand’s overall marketing, brand imagery, and products and services, and he admits he’s particularly proud of the rebranding efforts he’s been a part of so far. A fan of high tech and cool cars, Bik’s personal motto to live by is: “Think sharp, think smart, think different”.