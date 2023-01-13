Central Pattana has evolved into Thailand’s largest and most sophisticated developer of retail property, and the company currently owns and manages 37 premium shopping centers, seven office buildings, three hotels and four residential buildings. And one of the key figures within this organisation is Phoom Chirathivat, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Tufts University, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. At the moment, Phoom is working on a number of things, including the development of 50 hotels across Thailand within a five-year period, and investing in alternative investment projects for CPN, such as a data center and venture capital investment. He’s also building the Central Group Capital Fund, which is a US$300 million value-add Thailand hospitality fund, the strategy of which is to acquire distressed hospitality assets for repositioning and exit (including hotels, serviced apartments, branded residences, tourist attractions such theme or water parks and mixed-use assets).