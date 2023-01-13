Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij

Better known as Chef Pam, Pichaya Soontornyanakij (née Utharntharm) is considered one of Thailand’s brightest culinary stars. A little over a year ago she opened Potong restaurant, in Bangkok’s Chinatown district, where she pays homage to her Thai-Chinese roots with a spectacular, and ever-evolving fine-dining tasting menu. Since that time, Potong has been named ‘The Best New Restaurant in the World: 2022 Hot List’ and as ‘Asia’s Best New Restaurant 2022’ by the World Culinary Awards. She was also, in 2011, the youngest chef ever to be named winner of the ‘Asia Youth Hope Cooking’ contest (by Les Disciples d’Escoffier). Apart from Potong, The X Project also has in its stable other restaurants, such as The Table and Smoked (four branches). Chef Pam describes the philosophy behind her cuisine as “thought- provoking and story-driven – along with a zest for travel and discovering dining subcultures”. She holds several qualifications from culinary institutions locally and abroad.