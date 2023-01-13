An actress, singer, writer, motivational figure, and influencer, Pimdao “Mutmee” Panichsamai is the eldest daughter of Gen. Pairoj and Kleddao Panichsamai. Having majored in Voice, at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, this social darling has starred in multiple Thai movies, musicals, sitcoms, and soap operas. These days, Mutmee has expanded her portfolio even further, by producing a series of short films that have been selected for screening in Germany, and have also won her an experimental short film award in India. Aside from her work in media and entertainment, Mutmee has plans to open her own studio space, café, and gallery, in order to spark exchange amongst creatives and budding artists. Currently she is working on a Maya experimental short film, and will have a drama with Channel 3 next year.