Pimdao “Pim” Sukhahuta

Pimdao “Pim” Sukhahuta

CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Pimdao “Pim” Sukhahuta, the Creative Director and one third of the founding sisters behind Sretsis, completed her studies at The New School, New York. While navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, Pimdao took the opportunity to refocus on the steadfast values of the brand while continuing to design with integrity and sustainability in mind. Balancing the growing business with her new role as mother to three-year-old Marie-Jeanne, she has overseen the direction of Sretsis, lifestyle brand Sretsis Table, as well as Sretsis White Glove Service, the newest made-to-order custom service for special occasion wear and bespoke looks that enables clients to design one-of-a-kind dream textiles and silhouettes based on Sretsis’ rich archive.

